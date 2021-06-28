South Africa-based Pan-Africa group of television channels carried on the DStv satellite & GOtv terrestrial platforms – Supersport – will broadcast the 2020 Olympic Games on 8 dedicated channels.

The games are starting in Tokyo on July 23 and according to Supersport’s website; “the Grandstand channel will curate the best events, providing a broad view of 2021’s biggest sports event.

“DStv’s multi-platform offering will extend to live streaming (Showmax and DStv) and digital (website, app and social with news, video, medals tables, TV guide, curated notifications and much more) for the ultimate in Olympic viewing pleasure.”

SuperSport Blitz, the popular sport news channel, will deliver breaking news and results with a particular focus on Africa’s participants.