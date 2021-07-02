MTN Uganda customers can now access Internet services and all other social media sites without paying the Over The Top (OTT) tax.

This follows a move by the telecom giant to scrap the tax in line with enforcing the Excise Duty (Amendment) Act, 2021 that replaced OTT tax with excise duty on Internet data.

“MTN Uganda informs its esteemed customers that following the coming in force of the Excise Duty (Amendment) Act 2021, on July 1, 2021, Over the Top (OTT) tax of UGX 200 per day has been repealed,” read a statement released by the company.

“Accordingly, all customers can now access the internet and all social media platforms without paying the said tax. All OTT tax-inclusive data bundles have been discontinued.

“All other standardised and customised voice and data bundles remain unchanged and are accessible on all our platforms by dialling *150#. We believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life.

“For any queries, please reach out to our customer care support teams on 100 (Toll Free), email customerservice.ug@mtn.com or WhatsApp 077 212 3100.”