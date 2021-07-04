Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Robert Odongkara will sign for a new club at the start of the 2021 – 2022 season.

The development comes after the gangly shot stopper confirmed that he will not renew the employment contract at his West African duty station Horoya Athletic Club.

“Management offered me an extension offer but I politely turned it down because I want to get fresh challenges elsewhere” Odongkara disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

In 2019, Odongkara signed a two year employment contract with the Guinea champions that is due to expire at the end of July.

Robert Odongakara during a Uganda Cranes match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Next Destiny:

Capped 29 times for Uganda Cranes, Odongkara remains cagey about his next destination.

“I will return home for a brief rest and I seek guidance on the next destination because sincerely, a number of clubs in South Africa and the CECAFA region have approached me” Odongkara added.

Since his breakthrough moment in 2008 when Sports Club Villa signed him from Entebbe based Mupero Tanda, Odongkara’s stardom started to raise drastically.

He has since played for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) before spending 7 seasons at Ethiopia’s record champions St George.

Robert Odongkara in a warm up session during the AFCON 2017 finals alongside Denis Onyango in Gabon Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

He left St George in 2018 and joined rivals Adama City which he played for a season before joining Horoya Athletic Club.

For Uganda Cranes, he has earned 29 caps since 2010 having played in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 (Egypt) as well as several AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns.

For a long time, he has been understudy to former Uganda Cranes legend Denis Onyango.

For starters, Odongkara also played in the Airtel sponsored Masaza Cup for Mawogola ssaza team in 2018 under head coach Abdallah Mubiru.