Personalities in life have different niches and special interests.

It is these interests that are further fronted and developed time after time.

This could be said of Adam Masembe, a fast developing football die-hard who doubles as a coach and an administrator.

Masembe is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Football Academy.

Adam Masembe

Early days:

Masembe was born on 13th December 1998. He studied at Winterland Junior School, Kabanyoro High School and Royal Giants High School.

As a player, Masembe featured at Briscoe Sports Ministries Academy, Good News Football Academy and Kamuzinda.

He has also previously worked at Royal Giant High school as a scout between 2015 to 2018, Bulenga Soccer Academy (2018 – 2019), Zera Football Foundation (2020) and lately the technical director at Busujju Ssaza football team in the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

Aadam Masembe addresses players at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru as head of technical at Busujju ssaza team

Masembe issues instructions to the players

Masembe’s special eye as a scout won him admirers across the divide and the ability to coach and execute administrative roles elevated him above many ordinary people.

I have managed to scout various names that are currently celebrated by the country as Najib Yiga, Ashraf Zizinga, Hamza Mulambuzi, Musa Kasimba and Samuel Ssenyonjo among others. As a coach, I have worked with a number of players who are taking the right route to success; these include Brian Omirambe, Ronald Kaye, Shafick Kakande, Isaac Kiberu, Meddy Kyeyune and among others. I have also seen a number of talents go process by process as we wait for time to Judge. Adam Masembe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Football Academy

Adam Masembe directs a player during a training session

Adam Masembe

Achievements:

Masembe as a person is an achiever of sorts but celebrates every football achiever in all aspects of life.

Particularly, he cites positives out of everything executed in life.

Masembe is rewarded with a medal after a tournament

The game has a number of challenges but I chose to pick positivity over anything, people aren’t easy but am not easy to so I chose understanding the human nature. I celebrate every football achiever in every aspect because I know what it takes to win something. Adam Masembe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Football Academy

Masembe (in black shirt) with the youngsters during a domestic tournament

Adam Masembe holds a trophy with some of the youngsters after a tournament

In 2019, he won five trophies that are played under age categories around Kampala.

He was runners in 7 competitions one of which was Buganda Junior League 2019.

Masembe was crowned as best coach at Ganyana football tournament, won the KAJUFA U19 2019-2020.

He sings special praise of Frank Mulindwa (coach) who introduced him to the game, Ronald Ssali, Tonny Mutebi, Geoffrey Jjuuko, Gerald Mwanje, Gonzaga Buule, Samuel Owen Kasule and the chairman Busujju chairman.

Adam Masembe (fourth from left) on the Busujju technical bench during the Masaza Cup tournament

Detailed Profile:

Full Names : Adam Masembe

: Adam Masembe Date of Birth: 13 th December 1998

13 December 1998 Education : Winterland Junior School, Kabanyoro High School, Royal Giants High School

: Winterland Junior School, Kabanyoro High School, Royal Giants High School Current Role : Football Administrator

: Football Administrator Football Career: Briscoe Sports Ministries Academy, Good News Football Academy and Liverpool Number 1 Kamuzinda

Briscoe Sports Ministries Academy, Good News Football Academy and Liverpool Number 1 Kamuzinda Working experience: Scout at Royal Giant High school 2015- 2018, Coach at Bulenga Soccer Academy in 2018 -2019, Zera Football Foundation (2020), Technical Busujju Ssaza team (2020), Chief Executive Officer Royal Football Academy (2021)