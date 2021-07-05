

The Safari Rally Kenya’s return to the World Rally Championship calendar proved it was a missing piece in the championship.

After close to two decades, the African event offered monumental adventures and great sceneries. But it was as tough as the Safari has been over the years.

While all aspects of the event proved a success, the Safari got the nod to run until 2026.

It took lots of effort to put the event together. But one name stands out; Gurvir Bhabra.

Bhabra was the Clerk of Course, a key position in the event.

Gurvir Bhabra

With the event behind him now, Bhabra shared with Kawowo Sports his experience.

“We have received reviews from manufacturers, of course FIA and WRC, and so far they are good. Even our own drivers gave good reviews and they liked the event.

“At the moment, we are waiting for the observers’ report and see what the shortcomings were,” he says.