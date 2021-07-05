Moses Kalanzi will play elsewhere than at KCCA Football Club for the 2021-2022 season.
The development was confirmed by the club following the expiry of his employment contract at the club christened as “Kasasiro lads”.
The left back run down his contract at the end of the just concluded 2020/21 season.
Kalanzi who donned shirt 27 joined in September 2020 and played one game for KCCA FC during the forgettable debut against BUL FC in the league.
He was later substituted off in the 36th minute.
Injuries and struggles to attain full fitness put him aside for long spells.
“The club wishes Moses Kalanzi the best for his future” KCCA posted via an official statement.
He had been brought to replace the departing Mustapha Kizza who joined Canadian side Montreal Impact in the Major Soccer League (MSL).
His next destination has not yet been revealed.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Moses Kalanzi
- Date of Birth: December 23, 1997
- Place of Birth: Kampala, Uganda
- Strong Foot: Left
- Playing positions: Left Back, Central Defence, Left Wing Attack, Right Wing Attack
- Key Attributes: Close ball control, Powerful shooting, Passing, Crossing, Dribbling and Game reading
Career
- Kampala Kids League (2007-2010)
- Express Junior (2007-2009)
- Forever Sports Academy (2010-2011)
- Youth Soccer Programme (2012-2014)
- Malaga B – Spain (2015-2017)
- Blokhus Football Club – Denmark (2019)
- KCCA (2020 – 2021)
National Teams:
- Uganda U-17 (The Hippos) – 2010
- Uganda -23 (The Kobs) – 2011 (Played at the All African Games in Maputo, Mozambique)