Moses Kalanzi will play elsewhere than at KCCA Football Club for the 2021-2022 season.

The development was confirmed by the club following the expiry of his employment contract at the club christened as “Kasasiro lads”.

The left back run down his contract at the end of the just concluded 2020/21 season.

Kalanzi who donned shirt 27 joined in September 2020 and played one game for KCCA FC during the forgettable debut against BUL FC in the league.

He was later substituted off in the 36th minute.

Injuries and struggles to attain full fitness put him aside for long spells.

Moses Kalanzi in action against Steven Sserwadda during a friendly match between KCCA and Uganda U-20 at Lugogo

“The club wishes Moses Kalanzi the best for his future” KCCA posted via an official statement.

He had been brought to replace the departing Mustapha Kizza who joined Canadian side Montreal Impact in the Major Soccer League (MSL).

His next destination has not yet been revealed.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Moses Kalanzi

Moses Kalanzi Date of Birth : December 23, 1997

: December 23, 1997 Place of Birth : Kampala, Uganda

: Kampala, Uganda Strong Foot : Left

: Left Playing positions: Left Back, Central Defence, Left Wing Attack, Right Wing Attack

Left Back, Central Defence, Left Wing Attack, Right Wing Attack Key Attributes: Close ball control, Powerful shooting, Passing, Crossing, Dribbling and Game reading

Career

Kampala Kids League (2007-2010)

Express Junior (2007-2009)

Forever Sports Academy (2010-2011)

Youth Soccer Programme (2012-2014)

Malaga B – Spain (2015-2017)

Blokhus Football Club – Denmark (2019)

KCCA (2020 – 2021)

National Teams: