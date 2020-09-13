It is official that Moses Kalanzi, 23, penned a one year professional employment at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The hard working left back is tipped as the perfect replacement for Mustafa Kizza who was signed by Canadian based club Montreal Impact.

Until he conducted his medical examination at KCCA FC, Kalanzi was attached to Danish first division side Blokhus.

Kalanzi returns to the Ugandan fold having featured for Express in 2007 as a junior player.

His versatility aside, Kalanzi is a comfortable party with the ball on his feet, stylish, full of life and vigor, ingredients that the current KCCA manager Mike Hilary Mutebi would wish to work with.

With the ball on the feet, Kalanzi is quick thinking, involves teammates with his customary wall pass expertise as he executes the short crispy and diagonal passes.

It is a complete blessing for a player to provide a manager with varying options on the field of play.

Kalanzi exactly fits in the aforementioned cluster since he can easily be deployed in central defence, left back, left attack and right flank as an inverted winger.

He comes to the club at a time when Kizza was loaned back to KCCA temporarily as the travel restrictions to Canada are eased.

Kalanzi can easily fill the void at left back when Kizza eventually departs for the Major Soccer League.

He is a complete player with all attributes desirable of a contemporary professional with sublime close ball control, excellent game reading, passing of the ball from all ranges, a wonder crosser of the ball and possesses a venomous strong shot, customary to many left footed players.

Definitely Kalanzi will bring maturity to the KCCA backline having played in Spain at Malaga B and recently in Denmark with Blokhus.

He is expected to help the junior players at the club grow and he provides the perfect competitive environment with another left back Hassan Musana as well as Herbert Achai.

He has already played for two Uganda underage teams (U-17 and U-23) and was part of the U-23 team that played at the 2011 All Africa Games hosted by Mozambique in Maputo city.

Kalanzi will join the ever swelling list of new recruits at Lugogo following the earlier confirmations of Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro, Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa, Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Bright Anukani and most recently Juma Balinya.

KCCA has also provided opportunities to the budding class with graduates from the vibrant junior team as Dominic Ayella and reportedly former Uganda U-17 player Andrew Kawooya.

The new season is ear marked to kick off tentatively on 17th October 2020 should Government have blessed the return of sports by then.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Moses Kalanzi

Moses Kalanzi Date of Birth : December 23, 1997

: December 23, 1997 Place of Birth : Kampala, Uganda

: Kampala, Uganda Strong Foot : Left

: Left Playing positions: Left Back, Central Defence, Left Wing Attack, Right Wing Attack

Left Back, Central Defence, Left Wing Attack, Right Wing Attack Key Attributes: Close ball control, Powerful shooting, Passing, Crossing, Dribbling and Game reading

Career

Kampala Kids League (2007-2010)

Express Junior (2007-2009)

Forever Sports Academy (2010-2011)

Youth Soccer Programme (2012-2014)

Malaga B – Spain (2015-2017)

Blokhus Football Club – Denmark (2019)

National Teams: