Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach Brian Makalama has on the Monday morning of July 5, 2021 named his squad for the 2021 Rugby Africa Cup.

This is the first squad Makalama has named for a competitive tournament since taking over from Robert Seguya who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia. His assistant Robert Musinguzi is part of the national team setup for the first time.

Makalama has said that his technical team has selected a squad that is a balance of experience and youthfulness. Of the 28 named in the squad, eight have been handed their first call-ups to the national team and will be making their debuts this year.

Brian Makalama

”The selected team is a mixture of experience and youthfulness. We tried to get the team that has individuals with basic skills, individuals that are able to think on their own and individuals that are not shy to exploit their talent,” Brian Makalama said in a statement on the Uganda Rugby Union website.

Uganda will host Ghana and Algeria in Pool C from July 10-18, 2021 Ghana and Algeria at Kyadondo Rugby Club in the capital Kampala. All matches will be played behind closed doors as the teams operate in a strict bubble to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Uganda Rugby Cranes squad for Rugby Africa Cup (debutants*):

Forwards:

1. Santos Ssenteza (Heathens)

2. Brian Odongo (KOBs)

3. Collin Kimbowa (KOBs)

4. Saul Kivumbi (KOBs)

5. Asuman Mugerwa (Kabras)

6. Faragi Odugo KOBs)

7. Ronald Kanyanya (Heathens)

8. Robert Angualia Aziku (KOBs)

9. Eliphaz Emong (Hippos)

10. Joaquim Chissano Olwangu (Mongers)*

11. Kelvin Balagadde (Pirates)*

12. Byron Oketayot (KOBs)

13. Jacob Ochen (Hippos)*

14. Desire Ayera Ruhweza (Pirates)

15. Isaac Rujumba Karugaba (Pirates)*

16. Mark Omoding (Kenya Harlequins)*

Backs:

17. Paul Epilo (Heathens)

18. Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens)

19. Ivan Magomu (Pirates)

20. Daudi Semwami (KOBs)

21. Pius Ogena (KOBs)

22. Justin Kimono Simwende (KOBs)

23. Alhaji Manano (KOBs)*

24. Solomon Okia Saulo (Pirates)

25. Maxwell Ebonga (Hippos)

26. Claude Otema (Heathens)*

27. Adrian Kasito (KOBs)

28. Denis Etwau (Hippos)*