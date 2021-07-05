International Build Up: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Uganda (U-23)

Uganda’s team of mostly U-23 players lost to the hosts, Saudi Arabia, 2-0 during an international build-up match at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Riyadh on Monday night.

A goal in each half from Abdullah Abdrahman and Hashim Alyam won the game for the Falcons behind closed doors.

Musa Ramathan closes on Nasser Salman Alomran

Abdrahman scored the opener five minutes before the mandatory halfway break for a 1-0 lead.

Alyami put the game to bed with the second strike in the third of the four added minutes.

“We played well in the second half and were unlucky not to score even if we created the chances. We need to be clinical. We have gained a lot from the two games,” Morley Byekwaso disclosed.

This was the second build-up between the two teams, the first having ended goal-less last Friday.

Uganda started with the same team that played during the first build-up.

Later, Salim Abdallah, Derrick Kakooza, Karim Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Saddam Masereka, and Najib Yiga were all introduced in the second half.

Uganda used the two build-up games as a check-up before the 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia, which kicks off on 17th July 2021.

The 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge will be played by the U-23 side with atmost three over-aged players.

Uganda XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Mukwala.

The substitutes on Monday

Hassan Matovu (G.K), Eric Kibowa (G.K), George Kaddu, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Derrick Kakooza, Salim Abdallah, Julius Poloto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saddam Masereka