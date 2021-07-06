Football academies and schools are special institutions whose founding purpose among others is the teach the basics of the beautiful game as well as other life skills.

Uganda is previledged to have a wide variety of football academies, majority of whom are registered under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), a subordinate body of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

In Luwero district, the Della Torre Football Academy is a fast sprouting institution with a vivid aim of teaching football skills as ball control, passing, positioning, dribbling, heading and shooting, among others.

They are stationed at Kasaala St Andrew play ground with another branch at Kibiri, along Busabala road.

Like most institutions, their vision and mission statements are well spelt in bold to ryhm with the purpose of their founding.

Dolle Torre players ready to run through the training cones at Kasaala play ground in Luwero

Della Torre aims to provide the highest levels of quality football training for young players enhancing their football skills along with their social, emotional and physical health in a positive and safe environment, built from mutual respect, character and hard work upon which every child can build success both on and off field. Della Torre Football Academy Mission Statement

Our vision is to develop confident players who are exciting and creative in their playing ability , balanced with the importance and understanding of how to incorporate their skills as part of a team. Della Torre Football Academy Vision Statement

Dolla Torre Football Academy players though the paces at Kasaala play ground. The academy has players from U-11 to U-17

Management:

The academy owes its founding to Swiss citizen, Della Torre who is also the patron.

In a bid to ensure affluent management and administration, there are different personalities in the varios positions.

The chairman is JosephSseruyulu, Siraje Kabuye (Chief Executive Officer), Mariam Nakabuye (secretary), Hassan Ssekitto (Treasurer), Eunice Nyadoi (equipment manager) with three coaches Musa Kirumira, Ivan Mawanda and Hakim Magala.

Della Torre Football Academy players during a ball work session at Kasaala play ground

Teams’ captains:

To further ensure good leadership among the players, each of the different age catergories have their respective captains.

Isa Kasirivu captains the under-11 team, Gideon Male is for under 13, Joshwa Kiryowa (under 15) as Najib Kitumba is for the under-17 team.

Long term plans:

Della Torre has ambitions of being the best football academy in Uganda, producing world class players and owning their play ground with all structures required of a football academy.

Dolla Torre Academy players get instructions from their head coach

