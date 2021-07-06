Kenya Rugby Union on Monday unveiled the squads for the men’s and women’s national sevens teams that will represent the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Thirteen players for the Shujaa and Lionesses each have been named for the event which will take place from July 26-31 at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Andrew Amonde

Captain Andrew Amonde will make his second appearance at the Olympic Games – the first being in Rio 2016 – alongside fellow Kenya Sevens veterans Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo and Willy Ambaka.

Shujaa head coach Innocent Simiyu has set a key target to get out of the Pool C that has South Africa, USA and Ireland.

“The selection was tough as all the boys put in the work. We are happy to have a few experienced players fit and back into the fold. Our key target is getting out of the pool. Our first pool game will set the standard for our performance in Tokyo,” Simiyu said.

Shujaa Olympic Squad: Andrew Amonde (KCB), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba).

Non-travelling reserves: Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Dennis Ombachi (Nondescripts)

Team Management: Innocent Simiyu (head coach), Anthony Muchiri (assistant coach), Lamch Francis (Medic), Erick Ogweno (Manager).

For the Lionesses, captain Philadelphia Olando and two others, Sheila Chajira and Janet Okello are in the Olympic squad for the second time having played at the games in Rio 2016 too.

Philadelphia Olando

The squad will have a mountain to climb in the pool stage given that they are drawn with current world series champions New Zealand, Russia and Great Britain in Pool A. Head coach Felix Oloo has expressed his excitement to play against the world’s best team and says he plans to win despite being the underdogs.

“I am very excited to play against the greatest teams in the world at the Olympics, much as we are the underdogs, we plan to play to win. We shall give our best and let character win the day when we take on to the pitch. We ask our fans back home to support us throughout the tournament,” Oloo said.