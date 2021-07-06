Management of Mbarara City Football Club has extended the employment contract for their goalkeeper Martin Elungat.

The vastly experienced shot stopper agreed to extend his stay at the Ankole Lions by two years.

“I managed to meet with the team leaders and agreed to extend the contract until 2023 with an option for a buy-out clause. I am happy to be here” the former Uganda U-17 and U-20 goalkeeper stated.

Martin Elungat walks to the field of play prior to kick off of a home match at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city

Elungat’s contract expired at the end of their 2020 – 2021 season and already several clubs in Uganda, Kenya and Zambia had openly expressed interest to secure his services.

Mbarara City swiftly reacted to secure their asset for at least another two years.

At the start of the previous season, Elungat had penned a short term employment contract at Mbarara City Football Club where he had six matches both in the Star Times Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup.

His debut came during the goal-less away draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the stanbic Uganda Cup.

Mbarara City team. Martin Elungat is third from left on front row in an all yellow jersey

He was then in goal during the 1-0 home loss to URA during the return leg at Kakyeka stadium before picking a man of the match accolade in the 1-all draw with champions Express at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Elungat also played in the 2-0 home win against Sports Club Villa, the goal-less draw with KCCA as well as the 2-0 loss to the tax collectors.

Martin Elungat shows the man of the match placard against Express at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium

Very experienced:

Elungat has rich experience having played at Fire Masters, the three traditional VEK clubs; Sports Club Villa, Express and KCCA; with Mbarara City the latest club.

He crossed to Kenya where he featured at Muhorono, Zoo and Thika United before transferring to Rwanda at Musanze, Nyanza and Muhanga.

Martin Elungat talks to Mbarara City goalkeeping coach Yusuf “Sheyi” Ssenyonjo

Besides shot stopping, Elungat is also a great organizer of the backline and entire team, a ball playing goalkeeper with exceptional game reading antics, shot stopping expertise and awesome command throughout the entire duration of the match.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City is also convincing other players as Jude Ssemugabi, Ivan Eyam and Solomon Okwalinga to extend their stay at the club.