Out of contract Mbarara City Football Club midfielder Ivan Eyam has confessed he is open to new offers across the divide.

The former Amus College Bukedea and Kataka play maker ran out of contract at the Ankole Lions by the end of June 2021.

He has however disclosed that he will weigh the available options on the table before making a decision.

“I want to take my time and look at all the possible offers being presented before me. Then, I will make a decision” Eyam disclosed.

Eyam is an AFCON U-20 silver medalist after being part of the Uganda Hippos’ team that lost to champions Ghana in Mauritania.

Ivan Eyam (Photo: John Batanudde)

He has received offers from Mbarara City, KCCA and BUL.

As an offensive midfielder, Eyam’s acceleration and ability to play that odd defense splitter has often elevated him above the ordinary.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City managed to get the signature of goalkeeper Martin Elungat who penned an extension of contract for two more seasons.

Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Ssemugabi and Eyam are being convinced for extensions.