Following the abrupt and unprecedented end of the 2020 – 2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League in June 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, different clubs learnt of their fate.

For starters, Express clinched their seventh trophy since inception in 1957.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Vipers, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Police completed the respective top five positions.

Consequently, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), Kitara and Kyetume were demoted to the second division, Star Times FUFA Big League.

Fast forward, the different clubs straight away started to plan for the new season ahead using this current national lockdown and sports ban epoch to lay strategies for the 2021 – 2022 season whose kick off date remains as mystery as death.

Champions Express and Uganda Revenue Authority earned the tickets to represent Uganda at the CAF Champions and Confederation Cup tournaments respectively.

These two clubs are time bound to put in order their respective houses by assembling formidable technical and playing staff.

It is upon this background that URA has taken the lead to beef up their time.

First, the club confirmed the renewal of midfielder Julius Mutyaba’s contract for another three years until 2024.

Also, a couple of new players have been identified and recommended to play for the tax collectors’ side.

Players as Geofrey Wasswa, Derrick Ndahiiro, Living Kabon, Jude Ssemugabi (decided to stay with Mbarara City), Geofrey Wasswa among others have been identified and deemed fit to beef up the side.

The timely arrival of utility player Wasswa to the club comes as a relief and big boost to the team.

Geofrey Wasswa executes a free-kick while at Sports Club Villa against Express at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo

Wasswa’s versatility has witnessed him play with comfort in defence and central midfield.

For a club that already has defence king pin Jude Benjamin Nyakoojo, Paul Patrick Mbowa and another versatile player in Hudu Mulikyi, Wasswa shall provide further alternatives and the due competition.

Of course, the club is spoilt for choice in central midfield with Mutyaba, Moses Sseruyidde, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, captain Shafik Kuch Kagimu and others still available.

On any day, Wasswa can also chip in to play in this demanding department.

Wasswa has the natural intelligence, game reading antics, tackling abilities, fluid ball passing skills with the short crispy passes and long diagonal balls.

He has also proved lethal on the dead-balls via teasing free-kick deliveries and besides all, he is a natural leader on and off the field of play.

Last season, URA tried to secure Wasswa’s services after his contract at Vipers had expired but unfortunately, the deal never materialized.

Instead, he had a month long duration of training at Express before Sports Club Villa offered him a brief short term employment contract.

Geofrey Wasswa shields the ball away from Express’ talisman Erick Kenzo Kambale.

At URA, he comes forth with the much needed experience having duly served at Vipers since he graduated from the St Mary’s Boarding SSS team and Vipers Junior Team.

He is therefore tried and tested in the domestic and CAF competitions.

The writing is well scripted onto the wall that Wasswa will quickly fit in to the URA setting and serve diligently as expected.

Defender Geofrey Wasswa in action against Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman. He has CAF experience (Credit: John Batanudde)

His personal manager Simon Wasswa believes this is a great platform for his client to prepare self mentally and physically before setting off for the murky professional waters in the diaspora.

“URA Football Club will give Geoffrey (Wasswa) the opportunity to redeem self as he strives to play in the world’s best professional leagues.” Simon Wasswa speaks of the versatile player.

URA continues with the soul searching mission in a bid to strengthen their entire team.