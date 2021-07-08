Management of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has terminated the employment contract of their head coach Kefa Kisala.

This follows a mutual consent agreement signed on Thursday, 8th July 2021 at the army main headquarters in Bombo.

No further details have been revealed since the decision was made but Kawowo Sports has established that the two parties agreed to part ways.

Day darks for Kisala started last season when he was handled a two match suspension by the club over unconvincing performance.

As per the contractual obligations, UPDF will compensate the former Uganda Cranes international since he still had a year left on the employment contract signed last year.

Kisala’s backroom staff of Pius Ngabo (assistant) and Saka Mpiima (trainer) is also disbanded.

Mpiima has since left for his former club, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) where he will be part and parcel of Morley Byekwaso’s backroom.

Kefa Kisala with his right hand man Pius Ngabo (left)

Kisala has previously worked with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL, Express and Wakiso Giants.

He also served as the Uganda Cranes assistant coach for a period of about 6 years.

UPDF is now on a quest to seek for a new head coach ahead of the 2021 – 2022 season.

“We shall notify the public on what is happening. At the moment, there is nothing conclusive” Ashraf Miiro, UPDF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stated when contacted on the possible replacement.

Last season, the army side completed in the 8th position with 37 points from 27 matches.

This followed a superb performance in the first round where they also led the table standings at some stage.

For starters, UPDF hosts their home matches at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo and their budget is 100 percent funded by the Government of Uganda under the Ministry of Defence.

Bukoto based Health Haven Clinic is their other partner having procured them playing boots (30 pairs), balls (100) and 180 jerseys in May 2021.