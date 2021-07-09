The State minister of sports Hon Denis Hamson Obua has appealed to the president of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to reconsider the budget cut executed to the sports sub sector.

Obua made the public cry during the official flag-off of the Uganda Olympics team at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds in Kampala city on Friday, July 9, 2021.

He tagged the situation as the sports sector developing high blood pressure.

The sports sector is developing some high blood pressure due to the budget cut to the National Council of Sports (NCS) and sports sub sector. We suffered a cut from Shs. 25 Billion to Shs. 17 Billion and further less. We appeal to you president to reconsider this cut. Hon .Denis Hamson Obua, State Minister of Sports

L-R: Denis Hamson Obua, H.E Fukuzawa Hidemoto, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Janet Museveni, Donald Rukare and Beatrice Ayikoru at Kololo

State sports minister Hamson Denis Obua, Domenic Otuchet and out-going commissioner of physical education and sports Omara Apitta

Obua also gave an update about the regional stadia in Lira (Akii Bua) and Kabarole (Buhinga) whose feasibility studies were completed.

He politely asked the president to apprehend his signature to the documentations so that the construction of these facilities could start.

“His Excellency the President, I only ask for your signature so that the construction of the regional stadia in Lira and Kabarole can kick off” Obua remarked.

In response to minister Obua, the president replied with a promise via a proverbial answer.

“Like a soldier, when the gun is out of bullets, do not surrender, continue fighting with barrel” the president answered back.

President Museveni flagged off the team that has 56 people; athletes, technical personnel and other officials.

The president emphasized the 8 pillars of sports as Talent Identification, Fitness, Perseverance, Discipline, Friendships, country promotion, noble Spirit and entertainment as he took time to counsel the athletes on self-discipline.

President Museveni flags off the Uganda Olympics team at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds in Kampala

For the first time in history, Uganda will field the biggest number (25); of 13 women and 12 men.

Legendary runner Stephen Kiprotich will captain the men’s team as the Winnie Nanyonndo and Halima Nakaaayi are the joint captains for the women team.

Obua is the overall leader of delegation, Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel is the general team manager while Beatrice Ayikoru is the chef de mission.

Meanwhile, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) also launched the celebrations at 65 years.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletics:

Esther Chebet, Sarah Chelangat, Albert Chemutai, Prisca Chesang, Ronald Musagala, Winnie Nanyondo, Halima Nakaayi, Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Oscar Chelimo, Stephen Kissa, Peruth Chemutai, Mercyline Chelangat, Immaculate Chemutai, Juliet Chekwel, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemongesi, Fred Musobo, Shida Leni

Boxing:

Catherine Nanziri, Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Kavuma Ssemujju

Rowing:

Grace Kathleen Noble

Swimming:

Kirabo Namutebi, Ambala Atuhaire

Officials:

General officials:

Hon Denis Hamson Obua (head of delegation), William Blick (IOC Member), Dr Donald Rukare (President NOC), Beatrice Ayikoru (Chef De Mission), Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel (General Team manager), Dr. Jacqueline Nana Nakiddu (Team doctor), Prossy Namusisi (Physitherapist), Tom Oomen (Physiotherapist), Shadiah Nakamanya (Chaperone), Aisha Nassanga (Media Liaison), Elijah Njawuzi (Team Admin), Ivan Mugowa (Team Admin), Moses Mwase (NOC), Ganzi Mugula (Athletes Representative)

Technical officials:

Adrianus Ruiter (Coach, Athletics – Tokyo), Faustino Kiwa (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Gordon Ahimbisibwe (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Domenic Otucet (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Margaret Ijala (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Narisesio Bigingo (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Benjamin Njia (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Andrew Sorowen (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Patrick Lihenda (Coach, Boxing), Hassan Mohammed Mulandi (Coach, Boxing), Rodrick Muhumuza (Coach, Rowing), Ahsan Iqbal (Coach, Rowing), Muzafaru Muwanguzi (Coach, Swimming), Dunstan Nsubuga (NOC), Sadik Nasiwu (NOC), Salim Ssenkungu Musoke (ITO, Weightlifting), Aciga Fula (ITO, Boxing)