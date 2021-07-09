SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will be enthralled by international knockout football as UEFA Euro 2020 reaches its conclusion with the Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on the evening of Sunday 11 July 2021.

Italy have looked the pick of the teams through the course of the tournament, though they had to resort to extra time and penalties to finally overcome Spain in the first Semifinal on Tuesday night.

La Furia Roja managed to tactically nullify the Azzurri’s attacking approach, but Roberto Mancini’s men still found a way to open the scoring through Federico Chiesa.

An equaliser from Spain’s Alvaro Morata sent the game to a full 120 minutes, but a save by Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from the same attacker’s penalty in the shootout proved the key difference between the rivals.

“It was incredible. A really tough game, credit to Spain. They were good,” said veteran defender Leonardi Bonucci.

“There’s no shame in admitting this: nobody shows as much resilience as us Italians. We suffered through the game, we were ready to do the dirty work, and suffer together to reach the final.”

Italy coach Mancini added, “There are some games when you have to suffer, but we deserved to be here. We knew it was going to be tough. It wasn’t easy, and Spain surprised us at the start by deciding to play without a striker.

“This group, however, is amazing. Everyone wants to win, but this group of players wanted to do something special and they just did that.”

England’s Semifinal also went a full 120 minutes, but a Harry Kane goal – scored off the rebound from a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel – ensured that they triumphed 2-1 over a brave Danish side which had given the tournament so much in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse in their opening game against Finland.

The Three Lions are into their first European Championship Final and a first major tournament final since they won the World Cup 55 years ago. With home support at Wembley, England finally, truly believes that ‘football is coming home’.

“[It’s] full focus on Sunday, the biggest game of our lives. We’ve got to try and make everybody happy again in this stadium, and in this country. A huge opportunity for us as a group, as a country, and we’ll give it absolutely everything,” said midfielder Jordan Henderson.

England manager Gareth Southgate said, “We’ve got to enjoy the fact we’re in the final but there’s one more massive hurdle to conquer.

“Italy are a very good side, I’ve thought that the last couple of years. They are in outstanding form and have defensive warriors who have been through everything. It’s a great game to look forward to.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite European stars vying for UEFA Euro 2020 glory in June and July 2021.

Don’t miss the 2020-21 football season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App. Match broadcast details (All times CAT)

Sunday 11 July

21:00: Italy v England – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, Super Fourteen, SuperSport Maximo 2, Super Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga