Another season that hasn’t been completed on the pitch due to a national lockdown instigated by Coronavirus pandemic came to end with Express FC declared champions.

We asked a selection of our football writers to name their best XI from the topflight and here is what they chose.

JOEL MUYITA

Joel Muyita’s Team of the Season Credit: Samwell

The team is largely dominated by Champions Express FC who came out of the blocks when it mattered most.

Mathias Muwanga improved tremendously thanks to goalkeeping coach Daniel Kiwanuka.

Juuko offered experience at the heart of defence while Kambale and Kizza orchestrated the search for goals despite the latter joining later on in the season. Muhamood and Nyakoojo join Juuko in the three-man defence.

The five-man midfield has four left footed players with Kagimu being the odd man out. Kabon and Akandwanaho carried their respective teams while Sserubiri offered stability in URA’s midfield even after the departure of Saidi Kyeyune.

Sentamu joins Kambale upfront for obvious reasons; The League top scorer with 16 goals despite not starting the opening five games of the season.

Richard Wasswa Bossa will target charge of my team.

ISMAEL KIYONGA

Ismael Kiyonga Team of the SEASON

For me, it’s Bright Stars’ Simon Tamale in goal because I think, the team’s form especially in the second round coincide with his brilliant form.

I’ve gone with a four-man defence with Hassan Muhamood and Isa Lumu in front of him while Azizi Kayondo and Enock Walusimbi as fullbacks.

By the way, I didn’t think there was any way that Express FC’s back four could win the league, so for him to do what he’s done; he’s been one of their most important players this season – an unsung hero.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and Ivan Sserubiri in front of the defence while Mucureezi, Kagimu and Kambale offering support to the lone forward in Yunus Sentamu, the league’s top scorer despite missing five games at the start of the season.

I went for Mucureezi because of his overall contribution on and off the pitch. Maybe there’s a bit of emotion there but his numbers (goals and assists) are not easy to avoid.

DAVID ISABIRYE

David Isabirye Team of the Season

It’s been a tremendous albeit challenging season, again disrupted by the unprecedented times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the outstanding personalities by far have a couple of collections across the divide based of consistency, personal effort, achievements and outstanding contribution to the team performance.

It is a team built on the 3-5-2 formation having Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

The three defenders are Police’s Denis Rukundo on the right, Isa Mubiru (UPDF) on left flank and then Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA) as the centre.

It is a crowded midfield that has Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers) as the first blocking midfielder and Joshua Lubwama (Wakiso Giants) as the other.

URA’s Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, BUL’s Joseph Ssemujju and SC Villa’s Nicholas Kabonge are the other midfielders.

League top scorer Yunus Sentamu (Vipers) with 15 goals and Erick Kenzo Kambale (Express) will lead the line.

Wasswa Bbosa takes charge (Express) of my team as head coach assisted by Abdallah Mubiru (Police).