The Wanda Diamond League meeting gets underway on Friday (9) July with Monaco hosting the world’s best athletes at the Stade Louis II.

Ugandan runners Halimah Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo will be in action in the 800m and 1500m events respectively.

Overall, the women will compete in the 200m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, triple jump and javelin.

The men will battle in the 100m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 400m hurdles, high jump and long jump.

The meeting will be live on online DStv platform – DStv Now. Other DStv customers will view all action unfold live on DStv’s Variety 3 between 21:00 – 23:00 (EAT).