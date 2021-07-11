Speed merchant Abdul Noor Lukwata scored his first goal for Heegan against Elman in the Somalia Premier League.

Lukwata opened the scoring charts during their 2-1 victory over Elman with a fierce shot into the roof of the net.

Christened as “Fresh Kid” for his style of play and diminutive structure, Lukwata has since dedicated the wonder strike to all those bereaved families that have lost their dear ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very happy having scored my first ever goal in the Somalia Premier League at Heegan Football Club. I dedicate that goal to all those bereaved families that have lost their dear ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the technical team, the rest of my teammates as well as the fans for the support accorded to me.” Lukwata disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Abdul Noor Lukwata in action against Elman

Blessed with blistering pace and an armory of tricks, Lukwata has previously played at Simba, Onduparaka in Uganda as well as Tanzania’s African Lyon.

With three rounds to the climax of the 2020 – 2021 season, army side Horseed leads the 10 team standings with 31 points, on a superior goal difference since Mogadishu City Council (MCC) also has the same number of points.

Heegan has 30 points and lies third on the log.

The others are; Raadsan (27 points), Midnimo (21 points), Dekedaha (19 points), Jeenyo (17 points), Gaadiidka (15 points), Elman (14) and G. Afrika (5).

On Monday, 12th July 2021, Heagan takes on fourth placed Raadsan as they continue to play catch up with the two leading clubs; Horseed and Mogadishu City Council (MCC).

Profile:

Full Names: Abdul Noor Lukwata

Abdul Noor Lukwata Nick-Names : Speed Merchant & Fresh Kid

: Speed Merchant & Fresh Kid Date of Birth : 13 th September 2000

: 13 September 2000 Parents: Mariam Namiiro and Hajji Abdul Lukwata ( Deceased )

Mariam Namiiro and Hajji Abdul Lukwata ( ) Place of Birth : Mulago Hospital, Masaka

: Mulago Hospital, Masaka Education: Stella Maris Primary School – Kyabakuuza (P1-P4) & Nyendo Modern Primary (P5-P7), Nkumba SS (S1), Bulo Parents – S3 & S4 (2014-2015), Masaka SS – S5 & S6 (2016-2017)

Stella Maris Primary School – Kyabakuuza (P1-P4) & Nyendo Modern Primary (P5-P7), Nkumba SS (S1), Bulo Parents – S3 & S4 (2014-2015), Masaka SS – S5 & S6 (2016-2017) Football Career : Express Soccer Academy, Masaka – Nyendo (2016-2017), Simba – Saints (June 2016 – January 2019), Onduparaka (2019), African Lyon – Tanzania (2020 – 2021), Heegan – Tanzania (May 2021 – Todate)

: Express Soccer Academy, Masaka – Nyendo (2016-2017), Simba – Saints (June 2016 – January 2019), Onduparaka (2019), African Lyon – Tanzania (2020 – 2021), Heegan – Tanzania (May 2021 – Todate) Memorable Match : Onduparaka 1-0 Wakiso Giants (Played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua)

: Onduparaka Wakiso Giants (Played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua) Toughest Match : Masaka SS 1-0 Bulo Parents (*Was on losing side)

: Masaka SS Bulo Parents (*Was on losing side) Toughest Opponent: Timothy Awanyi

Role Models:

Local: Allan Kateregga

Allan Kateregga International: Mo Salah (Egypt) & Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Best Dish: Matooke (Plantain), Cassava, Yam, Fish & Greens

Achievements: UMEA Primary Champion (Nyendo Modern Primary) – 2009, 2010, 2011, U-14 Coca Cola Champion 2011 (Nyendo Modern Primary), UMEA Cup 2016 Champion (Masaka SS), Runners up UMEA Secondary Cup (Bulo Parents – 2015), Top Scorer UMEA Primary Competition 2009 – 15 Goals, (2010 – 17 Goals), 2011 – 20 Goals, Top Scorer U-14 Coca Cola Cup (47 Goals), MVP UMEA Secondary Cup (2013), Best Youngest Player (UMEA Secondary Cup – 2013)