Newly elected Kasangati Town Council speaker Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa has vowed to front the interests of sportsmen and women at all times.

Nkugwa is also the duly elected Local Council (LC III) councilor of Kabuubu zone in Kasangati as well as the vice president vice (technical) in Wakiso district football association and the president of Kyadondo Eagles Football Club.

He has since promised to push to the top with great lobbying skills and initiation of the best policies for the betterment of sports.

I want to use my positions of authority as a tool and opportunities to lobby for sportsmen and women from key stakeholders and government as a way of boosting the development of their talents in Wakiso District and beyond. Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa, Speaker Kasangati Town Council / LC Councilor Kabuubu Zone/ Vice Chairman (Technical) – Wakiso District Football Association / President Kyadondo Eagles Football Club

Patrick Mukasa Nkugwa is the speaker of Kasangati Town Council

As an icon from the football family, Nkugwa has vowed to give priority to the all-sports matters, with a niche for football.

He has also highlighted the employment of all sportsmen to promote self-sustainability since the sports disciplines are running towards the professional lane at lightening pace.

“The general sports sector is wide and rich. More development of sports talents not only football growth as well as employment of sportsmen.” he adds.

For starters, Nkugwa will deputize long serving Wakiso District Football Association chairman Abbey Mbaziira as the vice chairman in charge of the technical matters.

Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa (second from right) takes an oath of office

After being elected as the Councilor Local Council (LC) 3 Kasangati – Kabuubu zone, Nkugwa spread wings to the position of speaker.

In the closely contested speakership race, he tallied 28 votes to beat NRM’s Abdallah Katongole (17 votes) and Nkeddi Malimbolimbo (20 votes) of National Unity Platform (NUP).

Nkugwa hints to the bold that fact politicians with a leaning bias and keen interest for sports will further steer the sector especially when it comes to decision making and allocation of resources.

Speaker Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa

A number of politicians with great interest for sports have since assumed various positions of power with a big number now in Parliament.

FUFA boss Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo is the MP elect for Budiope East, Geofrey Solo Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South), Allan Alosious Ssewanyana (Makindye West), Patrick Nsanja (Ntenjeru South), Mpindi Bumali (MP for the disabled), Patrick Isiagi Opolot (Kachumbala county), Julius Acon (Otuke county), among others.

Kyadondo Eagles Junior Team