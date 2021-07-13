Soliz House in Kampala, the home of StarTimes Uganda was a busy confine on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

On the day, it was the scientific crowning of Express Football Club as the 2020 – 2021 Uganda Premier League champions.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations, the league organizers Uganda Premier League and the sponsors (StarTimes) officially handled over the trophy, medals and special prizes to the outstanding personalities.

Franklin Wang hands over medals to Moses Magogo who in turn handed them to the Express FC delegation (Credit: John Batanudde)

FUFA boss, also a CAF executive committee member, Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo was the chief guest during a ceremony limited by numbers because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Magogo presided over the official event as he handed the glittering trophy and medals to the Express delegation.

Franklin Wang (CEO, StarTimes), Kenneth Kazooba (StarTimes content director), Bernard Bainamani (Uganda Premier League), Humphrey Mandu Watenga (FUFA Deputy CEO) and representatives of the champions formed the guest list.

Nakiwala Kiyingi and Isaac Mwesigwa kiss the Uganda Premier League trophy (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Express delegation had head coach Wasswa Bbosa, goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga, CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, board member Suubi Kiwanuka, former chairperson Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi , pro Peter Tabu, among others club staff.

Magogo in his speech congratulated Express upon the momentous victory as he hinted on the need to use television to the maximum for football prosperity.

I thank all the partners in the broadcast of the Uganda Premier League. FUFA is excited to have such a moment considering the times that we are in. I congratulate Express Football Club. I am excited that programs of the clubs pro agenda are starting to reap on and off the pitch.I am not surprised that Express FC is on the podium. I thank StarTimes for walking with us in these trying times. I inform the football lovers in this country that we need a lot of resources. This StarTimes deal is the biggest deal in Ugandan football. Football in TV generates a lot of money. Football makes its own money. This can be possible via Television. Everybody should work to see that put football on the TV, take football to the audiences of the people; in the sitting rooms via TV. FUFA supports the UPL to a tune of not less than Shs. 1 billion, FUFA also finances the clubs that represent the country on the continent. FUFA finances the medical insurance of the Uganda Premier League as well as the Junior teams. We shall continue doing this to finance the league as well as the prize monies. I thank the UPL board for the work they have done to run the league than politicking.’ Magogo disclosed. Eng. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo with his speech (Credit: John Batanudde)

Wang was grateful of the bold decision they undertook to associate with Ugandan football now three years ago.

StarTimes is proud to be associated with Ugandan football for the third time running. Football is not only for recreation but also a profession. We pride in Ugandans to celebrate locally and internationally. We congratulate the champions. Franklin Wang, CEO StarTimes Uganda

Franklin Wang, CEO StarTimes Uganda

This is the victory that I have been yearning for in the last four years. I am humbled for this victory. I thank the team management, my fellow technical staff, players, fans and our sponsors. We are ready to play for a successful title defence as well as good representation in the parliament. Wasswa Bbosa, Express FC head coach

Wasswa Bbosa, Express FC head coach Hoists high the trophy (Credit: John Batanudee)

At the beginning of the season, we warned the opponents and many took us for granted. We shall dominate for years. There is a lot that is being cooked. Suubi Kiwanuka, Express FC Board Member

Wasswa Bbosa and Suubi Kiwanuka during the Express FC crowning ceremony at Soliz House in Kampala (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other accolades:

Vipers’ striker Yunus Sentamu, scorer of 16 goals was top scorer.

Sentamu who is christened Manucho picked his beautiful plaque from Wang and Shs 1,000,000 (cash).

Yunus Sentamu shows off the golden boot (Credit: John Batanudde)

“It is humbling to be the top scorer of the league. This was purely teamwork and i dedicate the accolade to the late coach Peter Ssebulime” Sentamu stated.

Express’ Mathias Muwanga was named the best goalkeeper of the season, also taking home a plaque and Shs 1,000,000 cash.

Mathias Muwanga with the golden gloves (Credit: John Batanudde)

The season was important not only to me but the entire Express Football Club family. We played like a complete unit. I am happy that I emerged as the best goalkeeper. I dedicate this plaque to three people, the late Kinobe (team manager), my mother and wife. Mathias Muwanga, Express FC goalkeeper

Express will play in the CAF Champions League whilst Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) shall play in the CAF Confederation Cup.