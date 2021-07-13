The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 officially launched a four year strategic plan, administrative offices and a new flag.

The ceremony was held at the Old Kampala Sports Arena complex, onto which the new UNF head offices are situated.

State minister of sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua was the chief guest on the momentous event.

Obua was flanked by Dr Lawrence Mulindwa (director of St Mary’s Boarding SSS Kitende and president Vipers SC), Justus Mugisha (FUFA first vice president and president Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association -FEASSA), Emmanuel Ben Misagga (President, Nyamityobora Football Club).

Group interview of the netball officials and invited guests at the new Netball offices

The minister vowed to support the netball fraternity at all times, urging them to lobby from all stakeholders and consult from experienced partners.

“Do not hesitate to consult at all times. I urge you to embrace the corporate development. We shall give you all the support as the ministry to see the development of netball” Obua stated.

The official launch of the Uganda Netball Federation head offices

Newly elected netball president Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo promised to further professionalize the game, rally more corporate companies on board, establish a firm netball secretariat and preach accountability at all times.

The new leadership of Uganda Netball Federation intends to further professionalize the game, lobby for more resource mobilization, capacity building, establish a strong netball secretariat, strengthen culture through netball, promote equity in the game and foster accountability at all times in all aspects. Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo, President Uganda Netball Federation

Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo, President Uganda Netball Federation

On the same event, a four year strategic plan was officially launched.

The Netball Uganda Vision 2021 – 2025 is pegged on the key strategic pillars of governance, finance and administration, marketing, branding, communications; competitions, events and national teams.

Minister Denis Hamson Obua greets Dr.Lawrence Mulindwa during the official launch of the Uganda Netball Federation offices launch

The inspection of the Old Kampala Sports Arena, a multi-purpose sports facility which can also accommodate netball among other indoor games

Dr. Mulindwa who sponsored the national netball league for four years embraced the idea of rebuilding the netball sport with the strategic plan.

He called upon all the stakeholders to work as a unit and build the brand of the sport.

Netball legend Berna Muwanga

Dr Maggie Kigozi

“Netball is a simple game that is played both in urban and rural areas. Together, we can join hands to see the growth and development of this sport in the country” Dr Mulindwa noted.

In the coming weeks, the federation intends to launch the Board of Trustees and unveil the netball ambassadors.

The launch of the Uganda Netball Federation official flag

Richard Muhumuza, the Vice president UNF Technical