The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) will conduct the draw for the U-23 Challenge Cup on Tuesday, 13th July 2021.

This was confirmed the Executive Director of CECAFA, Auka Gecheo via a media statement published on the official website.

We will go ahead and have the draw on July 13th at 13000hrs local time. Auka Gecheo, CECAFA Executive Director, CECAFA

Richard Basangwa of Uganda celebrates a goal at the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania. Basangwa is one of the players on team Uganda Credit: CAF

CECAFA will decide on the date the tournament will climax depending on the number of teams finally drawn today.

Originally the tournament was meant to start on July 3rd, but the CECAFA members requested that kick-off is moved to July 17th.

All member Associations expected to send teams to the tournament must pay US$20,000.

The teams expected to be drawn include; Uganda, Eritrea, Burundi, Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and guest side DR Congo.

The teams from Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda will not take part, while the Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) had not communicated their final position by July 12th.

Ethiopia is set to host the regional tournament in the town of Bahir Dar starting on July 17th.