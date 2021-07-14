• Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool C – Kampala, Uganda:

• Wednesday, July 14 – 1 p.m.: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Women Sables lineup for the first match of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool C has been named.

Zimbabwe takes on hosts Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Wednesday afternoon. The two countries will be facing each other twice this year for the first time in history.

The Zimbabwe Women Sables kit presentation. The ceremony is being officiated by Ghana Head Coach Lovemore Dallas Kuzorera #mysables pic.twitter.com/TWh1WVymuC — Official ZRU (@ZimRugbyUnion) July 13, 2021

The youthful team, captained by Constance Netsai Ngwende, had their captain’s run on Tuesday afternoon as they concluded their preparations for the match.