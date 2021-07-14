Zimbabwe Women Sables Credit: Official Zim Rugby/TW

• Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool C – Kampala, Uganda:
• Wednesday, July 14 – 1 p.m.: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Women Sables lineup for the first match of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool C has been named.

Zimbabwe takes on hosts Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Wednesday afternoon. The two countries will be facing each other twice this year for the first time in history.

The youthful team, captained by Constance Netsai Ngwende, had their captain’s run on Tuesday afternoon as they concluded their preparations for the match.

Credit: Official Zim Rugby/TW

Zimbabwe Women Sables Lineup:

  • Forwards: 1 Andile Shamaine Moyo, 2 Patience Harubereki, 3 Melissa Ndlovu, 4 Caroline Malenga, 5 Munashe Juliet Kudzunga, 6 Nyashadzashe Gonangombe, 7 Samantha Chirongoma, 8 Rumbidzai Liliosa Chigumbu.
  • Backs: 9 Gladys Shyline Mukome, 10 Constance Netsai Ngwende (captain), 11 Robyn Kindness A. Mhembere, 12 Delight Dananai Mukomondo, 13 Chiwoniso Emelda Mabika, 14 Lindiwe Munerenyu, 15 Tanaka Elister Kanyepi.
  • Reserves: 16 Malanda Tinarwo, 17 Sikhumbuzo Sophia Muchenje, 18 Tadiwanashe Charity Kwete, 19 Rufaro Tagarira, 20 Precious Kudzanai Chirinda, 21 Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think