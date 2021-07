Uganda’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics boxing medal hopes faded after bombers captain Musa Shadir Bwogi suffered a heartbreaking loss to Georgia’s Eskarhan Madiev on Tuesday.

Bwogi lost the Round of 16 welterweight bout by a split decision from the judges.

Three of the five judges ruled in favour of the Georgian fighter; 26-30, 26-30, and 26-30. One judge gave victory to Bwogi 29-27 whilst another called for a stalemate 28-apiece.