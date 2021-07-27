The desire to build formidable working teams always calls for urgent means in terms of urgency, transparency, accountability and efficiency.

In the modern day times, all the aforementioned pillars work in unity to yield the desired fruits.

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) under the new leadership of Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo has steadily embarked on a mission possible to glorify this sport in a bid to attain treasured the number one slot.

It is upon this rich background that the UNF has named a strong team of working committees, all intended to apportion work tasks, lay meaningful strategies, solicit support and engage the other concerned stakeholders.

These committees include among others the planning and organizing organ, Finance and marketing, technical and instructors committee, umpires and rules committee, legal, medical, appeals, safety and equipment, disciplinary as well as the media and public relations committee.

These committees have vastly experienced personalities, passionate, committed souls, diligent individuals as well as loyal ones.

UNF President Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo

Committees:

The president Hon. Kityo chairs the finance and marketing committee. Aidah Kibeddi Nambuusi is secretary.

The members on this committee are; Wodidi Bwaiswa, Hajji. Hussein Lwembawo Kyagulanyi, Daniel Ntale, Hajjat. Hanim Atuzoyo and Mustafa Nsubuga.

Brig. Gen Flavia Byekwaso chairs the planning and organizing committee (in charge of competitions).

The secretary for this committee is Harriet Margret Apolot. Members are Michael Kakande, Alice Nanteza, Carolyne Alupo (UPDF), Fredrick Mutengeesa (Lubaga), Dennis Turwomwe (Mitooma) and Florence Nakamya.

Bridiager General Flavia Byekwaso is also the Vice President administration

Richard Muhumuza is also the Vice president UNF Technical



Technical and Instructors’ Committee:

Richard Muhumuza is the chairman and Milly Kamoga (Secretary).

The committee members are; Fred Mugerwa, Kisitu Golola, Dezu Neema (Arua).



Umpires and Rules Committee:



Rosette Kaala is chairperson. Zubedah Nassanga serves as secretary as the members on the committee are Agnes Aromborach, Rebecca Kavulu and Sarah Nakaweesi.



Legal Commission:

The legal commission committee has Dennis Atwijukire, Christine Nampijja, Oslo Wanyama (Busia), Wilberforce Mutete, Fred Toskin Cherukut.



Medical Commission:

The medial commission has Lt. Dr. Mbowa, Dr. Norman Steven, Solomon Ndaula and Judith Aujo.

Yahaya Ssengabi is also the Publicity Secretary of UNF



Media and Public Relations:

Yahaya Ssengabi is the chairperson of the media and public relations.

Olivia Nakate is secretary. Other members include Red Pepper Publication’s Emmanuel Amooti Sekago, Jackson Kayiira (Voice of Bugerere), Aloysius Byamukama (Vision Group), Phiona “Fifi Pinky” Namiiro (UBC/Star) as well as a one Oscar from Arua.

Olivia Nakate is secretary on media and public relations committee

Phiona Namiiro is a committee member on media and public relations



Safety and Equipment:

Ronald Davis Mudhasi is the chairperson of the chairperson of the safety and equipment committee.

Wilberforce Muzahura, James Robert Kibira, George Wiliam Kizito and Bernattee Anyait are members.

Disciplinary Committee:

Brian Richard Ojuku is chairperson of the disciplinary committee and Janet Nahamya is secretary.

Nathan Fredrick Magala, Peter Byakatonda, Bashir Kwerebera, Asp. Miriam Nabuyondo and Godliver Apolot are members.

Bena Mary Muwanga is among the members of Appeals committee

Appeals Committee:



Hajji. Kibedi Abdul Majid, Bena Mary Muwanga and Suzan Anek are all the appeals committee.

Uganda Netball Federation Committees 2021:



Planning and Organizing Committee (Competitions):



Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso (Chairperson), Apolot Harriet Margret (Secretary), Kakande Michael (Member), Alice Nanteza (former player, Member), Carolyne Alupo (UPDF) (Member), Fredrick Mutengeesa (Lubaga, Member), Dennis Turwomwe (Mitooma, Member), Florence Nakamya (Member).



Finance and Marketing Committee:

Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo (Chairperson), Nambuusi Aidah Kibeddi (Secretary), Wodidi Bwaiswa (Member),Hajji. Lwembawo Hussein (Member)Mr. Ntale Daniel (Member)Hajjat. Hanim Atuzoyo (Member), Nsubuga Mustafa (Member).



Technical and Instructors’ Committee



Muhumuza Richard (Chairperson), Milly Kamoga (Secretary), Fred Mugerwa (Member), Kisitu Golola (Member), Dezu Neema (Arua), Member.



Umpires and Rules Committee:



Rosette Kaala (Chairperson), Nassanga Zubedah (Secretary), Agnes Aromborach (Member), Kavulu Rebecca (Member)Nakaweesi Sarah (Member)



Legal Commission



Dennis Atwijukire, Nampijja Christine, Wanyama Olso (Busia), Mutete Wilberforce, Fred Toskin Cherukut



Medical Commission

LT Dr. Mbowa, Dr. Norman StevenNdaula SolomonAujo Judith.



Media and Public Relations:



Yahaya Ssengabi (Chairperson), Olivia Nakate (Secretary), Emmanuel Sekago (Member), Jackson Kayiira (Member), Aloysius Byamukama (Member), Phiona Namiiro (Member), Oscar (Arua).



Safety and Equipment:



Ronald Davis Mudhasi (Chairperson), Muzahura Wilberforce (Member), Kibira James Robert (Member), Kizito George William (Member), Anyait Bernattee (Member)



Disciplinary Committee:



Ojuku Richard Brian (Chairperson), Janet Nahamya (Secretary), Nathan Fredrick Magala (Member), Peter Byakatonda (Member), Bashir Kwerebera (Member), Asp. Nabuyondo Miriam (Member), Godliver Apolot Godliver (Member).



Appeals Committee:



Hajji. Kibedi Abdul Majid, Mary Bena Muwanga, Anek Suzan Ongom