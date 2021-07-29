Forward Seif Batte is tipped for a return to his former side, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

This follows the expiration of his year-long employment contract with army sponsored side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Batte had joined the Bombo based club as a free agent after he left Kyetume Football Club.

He had joined Kyetume at the start of the 2018-19 season from Maroons.

Blessed with robust energy, Batte featured at Soltilo Bright Stars for two seasons (2016 – 2018) after promising service at Kazo based Stegotta in the Kampala Regional League where he topped the scoring charts with 21 goals in 20 matches.

Seif Batte (left) tackles Habbib Kavuma during Maroons’ duel with SC Villa at Luzira in the 2019/20 season

He is heavily linked for a return to Soltilo Bright Stars, a family that made him who he is.

Tanzania based top flight side Mbeya City, home to two Ugandans; Mathias Lule (head coach) and Yayo Lutimba is also reportedly interested in securing the burly Ugandan.

Batte was part of the Uganda Cranes team that played at the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.