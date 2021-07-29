Gift Ali has signed a new contract with KCCA, Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

The midfielder had run out of contract at the end of June and talks had stalled over a new one with some officials at the club not willing to listen to his demands for renewal.

However, in a twist of events, the former Police and Proline star penned a deal early this week although details remains scanty.

After signing, Gigi joined the team’s camp in Njeru where the Kasasiro are preparing for the Cecafa Kagame Cup where they go as defending champions.

With him staying, the battle for a place in the middle of the pack now intensifies after the club signed Emmanuel Wasswa from SC Villa and experienced Yasser Mugerwa from Ethiopia.

KCCA have already confirmed the departure of defenders Moses Kalanzi and Filbert Obenchan while reports indicate that Keziron Kizito also left despite club delaying to make an official communication.