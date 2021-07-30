Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Hassim Magogo has acknowledged that the return of Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević was well planned and on the right timing.

Magogo made the revelation as he was hosted during the “Abakamaanyi” program on 88.8 Cbs f.m by sports journalist David Lumansi on Thursday, 29th July 2021.

The return of Micho was a move well planned and timely. We thought of it and there is no better time for his return than now. Moses Hassim Magogo, FUFA President

Uganda Cranes head coach Micho addressing the media Credit: FUFA Media

Magogo also noted that FUFA discussed with him their objectives and philosophy for the next five years, a direction upon which the national team will be driven.

“We gave him the FUFA blue print that details the path of the national team, player development as reconstruct the national teams” Magogo added.

Micho was named the national team coach for the second time after a four year spell away since his resignation in 2017.

The Serbian national then worked in South Africa (Kaizer Chiefs), Egypt (Zamalek) and lately the Zambia national team (Chipolopolo Stars), a feat that Magogo believes has garnered him more experience.

“Micho returns a far changed coach than he was before having worked in South Africa, Egypt and Central Africa in Zambia. He has learnt a lot more things and we believe that the knowledge will be of great use to us as a country” Magogo added.

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Micho is expected to address the media for the first time next week on 3rd August 2021 in Kampala.

He becomes the third coach since 1965 to handle Uganda Cranes twice since Peter Okee (1976-1981 and 1983) as well as Paul Hasule (1999 and 2001-2003).

The FUFA boss also used the platform to note that all the other national team coaches are under review from the U-15, U-17, U-20 and U-20, the women teams and the Sand Cranes.

“All the coaches of our national teams are now under review. Our objective is to continue equipping the youth coaches. They have delivered and we believe they can give us the best” Magogo hinted of the national teams’ technical staff.

Micho (middle) worked with Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba Kisitu (right). It remains to be seen who will be part of the backroom now Credit: Kawowo Sports

Magogo also deliberated upon the means being undertaken to engage Government to construct sports facilities as well as his hat-trick of expectations in the next term of office (2021 – 2025).

The master plan is bent along the emphasis in professionalizing league football (StarTimes Uganda Premier League, StarTimes FUFA Big League and the women football first division), mass football (amateur) for all to encourage every new born child (girl and boy) to play football and finally having Ugandan clubs and players excel on the international front.

Micho and Wasswa Bbosa. The Express head coach is highly tipped to work with Micho Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes coaches since 1965 to-date: