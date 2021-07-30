Who can threaten or stop money moguls Arua Hill Sports Club from procuring players and technical officials at free will?

Who is the biggest enemy of Arua Hill Sports Club in the domestic players’ market?

The answer is in bold and scripted in ink; none.

The newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity based in West Nile is their own enemy.

Convincing player after player to join them is now more like artist Big Tril’s famous song “parte after parte”.

Uganda U-20 offensive midfielder Ivan Eyam is the latest catch for the free spending entity.

Eyam, 19, had his employment contract at Mbarara City come to end this summit and has since attracted the poaching eye from a number of clubs.

Whereas Mbarara City had expressed interest to retain the creative gem, Express and KCCA also peeped jealously.

But, as feat would dictate, Arua Hill watched from a distance before out-muscling the other three clubs with a technical knock out that left them bleeding profusely.

Eyam penned a two year deal with the Leopards whose catch name “Kongolo” is another scarecrow.

Part of the Uganda U-20 national team (Hippos) that deservedly scooped silver at the 2021 AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania, Eyam’s confidence levels have also drastically escalated.

Ivan Eyam during the Uganda U-20 duty (Photo: John Batanudde)

He is most likely to reunite with former coach at Mbarara City, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who is reportedly believed to have pushed for his capture.

Blessed with a rare intelligent footballing brain, Eyam’s ball distribution antics, quick passing skills and dribbling abilities can easily breakdown even the meanest of defences on planet earth.

His Athens (Greece) based representative and former Uganda Cranes International Andrew Eugene Sepuya anticipates the client (Eyam) will optimally utilize the Arua Hill platform as a stepping stone to further career growth and development.

“As Sepuya Inc Agency, the opportunity to young players is to provide them with the right guidance that will polish them into better players” Sepuya confessed.

Eyam is captured by Arua Hill as a free agent and will join other new recruits as Junior Andama (Cavalry), forward Sharif Yusuf Saaka (Kyetume), Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power) among others.

The club has reportedly approached UPDF’s kingpin defender Joseph Bright Vuni and Kyetume’s Steven Kabuye.