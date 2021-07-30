Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

A 42 day’s ban on all open door ports activities announced in May 2021 by the head of state President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been lifted.

This development was announced on Friday, 30th July 2021 as he addressed the nation on the status of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“Open door sports activities are allowed to operate but without fans and we sha make a review after two weeks” President Museveni announced.

The open door sports activities in Uganda entail games as football, golf, hockey, netball, rugby, woodball, basketball (open space courts), athletics, handball, cricket,lawn tennis, among others.

Sadly, there is still a ban on the indoor sports activities with games as chess, squash, table tennis, badminton, scrabble, pool, ludo, darts and others affected.

Saunas, gyms and health clubs remain closed until further notice.

Various sports federations and associations had virtually ceased business as the ban was been effected.

Other measures of mitigating the spread of the Covid19 virus as social distancing, regular hand washing and sanitizing have been emphasized.