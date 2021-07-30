CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021:

2nd – 14th August – Dar es salaam city, Tanzania

Three Ugandan officials have been appointed for the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup in the Tanzanian coastal city of Dar es salaam.

FIFA Referee William “Engineer” Oloya, FIFA assistant referee Ronald Katenya and retired FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga, now assessor will travel to Uganda for the championship that will last for a fortnight.

Oloya is among the center referees who will officiate at the championship that brings together clubs in the East and Central African region.

Katenya is fresh from the CECAFA CU-23 Challenge Cup in Bahir Dar city, Ethiopia and will just cross over to Tanzania.

He replaces Isa Masembe who had earlier landed the invite but pulled out due to undisclosed circumstances.

Retired Nsubuga, now a commissioner (match assessor) will officiate at his first ever tournament beyond the boundaries of Uganda as an assessor.

In total, there are twenty officials who will handle the matches for the fortnight with 7 referees and assistant referees apiece as well as 6 assessors.

Brian Miiro Nsubuga during active refereeing days Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Referees:

Kenya has two referees in Anthony Ogwayo and Raymond Onyango. Others are Georges Gatogato (Burundi), South Sudan’s Ring Malong, Hery Ally Sasi (Tanzania), Ali Mfaume (Zanzibar and Uganda’s William Oloya.

Assistant Referees:

The 7 assistant referees are; Willy Habimana (Burundi), Samuel Kuria (Kenya), Iddi Lila Soud (Tanzania), Gassim Mader (South Sudan), Frank Komba (Tanzania), Ronald Katenya (Uganda) and Mohamed Mkono (Tanzania).

Assessors:

Tanzania has 3 assessors in Israel Mujuni, Soudi Abdi and Leslie Liunda. The others are; Brian Miiro Nsubuga (Uganda), Slyvester Kirwa (Kenya) and Bernard Mfubusa (Burundi).

The tournament will kick off on Sunday, 2nd July 2021 in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania.

The hosts have two clubs in Azam and Young Africans. Uganda also has two clubs in defending champions KCCA and the newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions Express.

Others are Burundi’s Le Messager Ngozi, KMKM (Zanzibar), Altabara (South Sudan) and guests Big Bullets from Malawi.

Group A Young Africans, Big Bullets, Express and Atlabara.

The defending champions KCCA, Azam, KMKM and Messager Ngozi complete group B.

Groups

A: Young Africans (Tanzania), Big Bullets (Malawi), Express (Uganda), Atlabara (South Sudan)

B: KCCA (Uganda), Azam (Tanzania), KMKM (Zanzibar), Messager Ngozi (Burundi)