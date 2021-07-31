The Confederation of African Football (CAF) alongside the Local Organising Committee for the 2021 Afcon finals has confirmed dates for the tournament draw.

In a statement released on the Caf website, the draw has been confirmed on Tuesday August 17, 2021.

“CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT)

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.”

Algeria are the defending champions after winning the trophy in Egypt 2019 while hosts Cameroon won the 2017 edition in Gabon.

The competition was supposed to be held this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it will be played early next year.

2021 Qualified Teams: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe and Benin.