Uganda’s prized kickboxer Moses “Of Uganda” Golola lost his ground twice to James Majok in the exhibition fight at the Nyakuron cultural centre in Juba on Friday, 30th July 2021.

A solid, aggressive and firm Majok was impressive throughout the rounds of action of this K1 championship.

The non-title fight was also graced by hundreds of passionate supporters who cheered the two fighters on a day the South Sudan’s county was celebrating the Martyrs’ Day.

The referee Okello Apul, who is ironically Majok’s coach handled the fight that drew thunderous applause from the fans.

Moses Golola and James Majok show off their belts after the fight. There was no clear winner declared

Majok lauded Golola for the sportsmanship spirit and bragged being a better puncher and kicker.

“I am not a joker but a good fighter and in fact a better one. I thank my brother Moses Golola for making it here. I promise there will be a rematch in Kampala and I will win it again” Majok noted.

Moses Golola after the fight against James Majok at the Nyakuron cultural centre in Juba

Moments after the fight, Golola did not disappoint with his comics, drama and motor-mouth.

I am have been in lockdown in Uganda but still made it to Juba for the fight. I am not the best of the best but Majok can be the best of the best. Together, we can lift kickboxing in South Sudan. I am a world champion. I am looking forward to lifting the young men. I am here because of Golola Talent Academy. Africa we are strong and can do it. Youth are so much in drugs and fornication and can do better in sports. Moses Golola, Uganda’s Kickboxer

Golola made a return to Juba since 2010 when he last fought in South Sudan.

“The turn up was good and the game of kickboxing is growing steadily in South Sudan. Sport is about building friendship and sharing ideas. I thank the two fighters for the sportsmanship spirit. There is no winner today, This was purely exhibition.” Okello Apul stated.

There are other planned fights between Uganda and South Sudan this coming December 2021.

Golola is expected to return home by Saturday, 31st July 2021.