Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Jamil Kasirye, 67, is in urgent need of at least Shs. 4,000,000 (four million shillings) for a knee surgery.

Kasirye was one of the squads-men on the famous team that earned silver at the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) having fallen 2-0 to Ghana in the finals.

He is currently caged at his residence in Namataba, near Namawojjolo along the Mukono-Jinja Highway.

Besides the sick leg, Kasirye also has a very a painful back.

Many times, he also suffers from fever and depression as he stays with a friend, a one David Ssemanda.

According to Uganda Cranes long serving goalkeeping trainer Fred Kajoba Kisitu, the money needed will help save Kasirye with the painful leg pain.

Jamil Kasirye (right) before a domestic duel at Nakivubo War Memorial stadium (Credit: The Observer)

Our brother and gallant son of Uganda is in need of Shs. 4,000,000 for a knee surgery. We humbly request for assistance from all people with generous hearts. Help for the operation and other needs can be channelled on the numbers +256702183501 (Airtel money) or +256772183501 (MTN Mobile money); both registered under Fred Kajoba. Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach

Last year in June, the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping department led by Fred Kajoba Kisitu and Paul Ssali paid a courtesy visit to the ailing former KCCA, SC Villa and Lint Marketing goalkeeper.

They were joined by Denis Onyango, Salim Jamal Magoola, Mathias Kigonya, Benjamin Ochan, Charles Lukwago, Ismail Watenga, Ruth Aturo, Tom Ikara, Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka as well as Allan Kateregga who all contributed finances and food items.

Jamil Kasirye (seated) has a painful leg and back

At least Shs. 1,500,000 was realized from collections and it was handed over to the veteran former player.

The items donated included;2 trays of eggs, 100 Kgs of rice, 25 Kgs of sugar, 2 cartons of plastic soda, 1 box of washing soap, 5 litres of cooking oil, 1 big blue band tin, 4 loaves of bread, 10 kgs of washing powder, 10 kgs of maize flour, fruits (watermelons, five pineapples, pawpaws, bananas) and 5 kgs of meat.

Kasirye featured for Lint Marketing Board (five years), Bank of Uganda, KCC (five years), SC Villa (Six years) and had a lengthy spell with the Uganda Cranes spanning over 15 years.

The state of former players continues to worry the football fraternity with concerns about the footballs’ fund called for across the divide.

There are countless proposals of how active footballers are being encouraged to prepare for their respective future times ahead.

Several ex-players’ bodies have since emerged, all in the name of assisting and forging lasting solutions.

Fact-file:

Full Names: Jamil Kasirye

Year of Birth: 1954

Place of Birth: Kasubi, Kampala

Parents: Sabiiti Kaggwa Kyagaba and Mariam Najjuko of Kasubi, Kampala.

Education: Nakyekoledde Primary School, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Namungoona SSS and Kyambogo Polytechnic and holds a certificate in Carpentry.

Playing career: Lint FC, KCC FC, SC Villa and Bank of Uganda

Achievements: Won two league titles with SC Villa (1982 and 1984) and Uganda Cup with KCC (1979 & 1980) and with SC Villa (1983), won 1977 Cecafa Cup title with The Cranes and was also part of the Ugandan team at the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coaching Career: Camaru Sports Club, UTODA-Nansana, Lake Katwe, Resistance FC (Simba), Seeta United, Umeme, Iganga TC, Masese (Jinja), Mukono Lions, Nakanyonyi, Kanoni-Mukono, Kinyara, Mukono United, Hodari, Posta, national U-21 team and Misindye.

Other profession: Commercial farmer based at Kasala.

Children: Sophie Nabasirye, Abbey Kasirye, Ashraf Kasirye and Yusuf Kasirye

Former Uganda Cranes international Jamil Kasirye cries for help (Credit: Ug Sport)