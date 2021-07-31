Uganda’s double Olympian, Hon. Julius Acon Bua is humbled after having been inducted into the “Olympians for Life” Association.

Achon, also the current Member of Parliament in Uganda representing the People of Otuke County in Otuke district was among the five personalities were inducted into the “Olympians for Life” group.

Achon participated in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games and was inducted into the World Olympian Association’s Olympians for Life at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, ongoing in Tokyo city.

It is very humbling to be inducted into the Olympians for Life group by the World Olympians Association (WOA). I will use the opportunity and honour granted to preach the Olympic spirit at all times. Hon. Julius Achon, Olympian for Life & Member of Parliament Otuke County

World Olympic Association (WOA) announced the five newest “Olympians For Life” from the five different continents.

Achon ably represented Africa, United States of America’s Donna de Varona from America, Japanese Koji Murofushi from Asia, Great Britain’s Alan Pascoe from Europe and Australia’s Rachael Lynch from Australia.

The “Olympians For Life” honour is bestowed upon Olympians who have made an outstanding contribution to society, both on and off the field of play, throughout their lives.These are Olympians who embody the Olympic values and strive to make the world a better place. Some have devoted their lives to promoting peace; others have joined the fight against the pandemic; while some campaign to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people & increase development through sport. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Patron World Olympians Association (WOA)

Hon. Julius Achon Bua

It makes me extremely proud to know that every day, in every country around the world, Olympians are making a positive contribution to the lives of others, working tirelessly to exemplify the Olympic Ideals. Joel Bouzou, President World Olympians Association (WOA)

Olympians chosen for “Olympians for Life” have drawn on their Olympic experience to make the world a better place by promoting the Olympic Values at every stage of their lives.

Achon’s inspirational achievements, since competing at the Olympics in Athletics, show they embody the spirit and practice of Olympians for Life.

For starters, Acon took part in the Olympic Games hosted by the USA in Atlanta city (1996).

He was among Uganda’s 10 athletes at these games, taking part in the 1500 metres event where he finished with a timing of 3:43:08 in the first heat.

At the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Achon still took part in the 1500 metres and qualified for the semi-finals after clocking 3:39:40 during the first heat where he was seventh.

In the semi-finals, he was 6th with a timing of 3:40:32 and narrowly missed progressing to the finals.

In 1999, Achon set a national record in the 1600 metres with a timing of 3:55:38 at the TFA Pro Championships in New York, United States, a record that stood for 22 years.

Recently, Ronald Musagala broke the record with an improved timing of 3:53:04 during the Oslo Bisset Games at the fourth meeting of the 2021 Diamond League.

Achon’s Details:

Hon Achon Bua Julius was born on the 12th December 1976 and is a Pentecostal by faith.

He holds a bachelor’s Degree in science communication from the University of Phoenix, United States of America (USA).

Acon is a member of parliament for Otuke County in Otuke district on a National Resistance Movement (NRM) political party ticket.

He is a member of two sub-committees that is; committee on HIV/AIDS and other related diseases, and a committee on education and sports.

Projects initiated by Hon. Acon include; students’ scholarships, IGA, facilitating SACCO groups, seed distribution, repairing boreholes, organizing sports tournaments and a key supportive partner of the Lango Province football team in the famous FUFA Drum tourney, among others.