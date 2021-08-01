CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021:

Monday, 2nd August: Azam (Tanzania) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

At Azam Sports Complex (Chamazi), Dar es salaam (9 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) manager Morley Byekwaso has urged his charges to go for maximum points in their first group game against Azam in the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup on Monday evening.

Byekwaso eyes victory for a solid and impressive start of the tournament.

“We are working for victory in our opening match because we need to build that momentum for the rest of the tournament. In my absence, the assistants have been doing a good game” Byekwaso disclosed to the media in the official pre-match press conference.

He has acknowledged to the fact that Azam deserves respect since they have been in competitive football than many of his players who were under lockdown back in Uganda without any training or matches.

To that effect, he believes that KCCA players who have been part of the Uganda Kobs team at the 2021 CECAFA U-23 challenge cup in Ethiopia will mean a great deal to the team.

“We shall not go by history because football is about the current form. We give Azam respect since they are at home and have been actively playing than many of our players who were under lockdown. Our players who were with the U-23 CECAFA Challenge cup in Ethiopia as Julius Poloto, Musa Ramathan, Bright Anukani and Peter Magambo will be called upon to lift the others” Byekwaso added.

Julius Poloto is one of the four players who played at the 2021 CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup in Ethiopia Credit: KCCA FC Media

About the timing of the game (late evening), Byekwaso believes it is the perfect time since it will be cooler and anticipates a tough, fast game.

“The night game will be good to both teams. By that time, the temperatures will have cooled down. I expect a well contested, tough and fast game. Most of our players have played under floodlights and we expect a good game” he added.

Byekwaso will be in charge of his first game as full KCCA manager since he signed a three year contract.

Morley Byekwaso, KCCA manager

They commence life without their former captain Charles Lukwago who is expected to join Ethiopia’s St George.

If fielded, forward Brian Kayanja as well as midfielders Yassar Mugerwa and Alex Emmanuel Wasswa will make their debut at the 1963 founded club.

Yassar Mugerwa eagerly awaits for his KCCA debut

Group B has KCCA the defending champion, Azam (Tanzania), Messager Ngozi (Burundi) and KMKM (Zanzibar).

In group A, there is Express (Uganda), Young Africans (Tanzania), Atlabara (South Sudan) and guest club, Big Bullets from Malawi.

KCCA players in Dar es salaam:

Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi, Hassan Matovu

Defenders: John Revita, Brian Majwega, Samuel Kato, Jurua Hassan, Denis Iguma, Moses Aliro, Achai Herbert, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo

Midfielders: Yassar Mugerwa, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Ashraf Mugume, Samson Kigozi, Abubakar Gift Ali, Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani, Andrew Kawooya

Forwards: Charles Lwanga, Brian Kayanja, Brian Aheebwa, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Julius Poloto

Technical team:

Morley Byekwaso (Manager), Richard Malinga (Assistant Coach), Saka Mpiima (Assistant Coach), Moses Oloya (Goal Keepers Coach), Felix Ayobo (Fitness Coach) ,Ivan Ssewanyana (Team Doctor), Emma Tusuubira (Physiotherapist)

Other officials:

Michael Kirunga (Team Administrator), Moses Magero Mwanje (Public Relations Officer), Ivan Turyatunga (Media Officer)