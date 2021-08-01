Peruth Chemutai qualified for the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Chemutai ran a Season Best 9:12.72 to finish second in the fastest heat of the event and advance to the medal round.

The Ugandan took charge of the race after the first lap and led the pack through 2500m but Bahrain’s Winfred Mutile Yavi edged ahead to cross the finish line 1.92 seconds faster.

Emma Coburn of the United States finished third in 9:16.91.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at 2:00pm (East African Time)