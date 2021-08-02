Cricket Cranes youngster Kenneth Waiswa had a stellar all-around weekend in the Kenyan NPCA League with a fluent 91 that was littered with 11 boundaries and 2 maximums.

Waiswa’s form had been patchy with the bat despite doing well with the ball but a promotion up the order to number seems to have done the trick.

His compatriots didn’t have too much luck. Brian Masaba got another start getting a patient 21 but failed to convert it while Zephaniah Arinaitwe lost his wicket without bothering the scorers.

Kenneth Waiswa batting against Kanbis in the NPCA League

The trio also put in a spirited performance in the field with Kenneth picking up a wicket for 19 runs in six overs while Brian Masaba bowled a full quota of 10 overs giving away only 27 runs for two wickets with Zephaniah holding onto a chance in the field off the bowling of Waiswa.

The trio helped Ruaraka Sports Club to a second win of the season, a follow-up to their first win of the season last weekend.

The workout has helped the trio stay fit as the international fixtures are coming thick and fast for the Cricket Cranes who are just coming out of the lockdown.