Uganda Rugby Lady Cranes player Faith Namugga was announced the winner of the Fortebet Real Stars award for the month of July 2021 in the rugby category.

To win the award, Namugga edged teammate and skipper Peace Lekuru and Rugby Cranes star Adrian Kasiito.

The forward, hooker-cum-prop picked her accolade accompanied by a cash reward at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Monday, 02 August 2021.

Faith Namugga with her accolade Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

She was outstanding during Uganda’s two victories over Zimbabwe Sables in the Rugby women Africa’s cup as the Lady Cranes dominated 41-00 and 34-03 at Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Kampala.

“I am very happy for this award which comes as a total surprise. Credit goes to the rest of the team and I would like to thank the organizers, sponsors and the media. Also, the Uganda Rugby Union and Toyota who dressed us take the credit” Namugga noted.

Alex Muhangi hands over award to Faith Namugga

Faith Namugga (right) in action during a previous match against Kenya. She is set to face Kenya Lionness in the Elgon Cup

She was outstanding in the opening game where Uganda won 41-00 and galvanized the performance with a try during the second game (34-03) as Lady Cranes recycled from one side to the other before the prop broke the line to score at the posts.

The Avengers women rugby club (stationed in club) believes that the accolade will drive her to bigger things in life and a good push ahead of the Elgon cup against Kenya.

“This accolade will surely motivate me to perform better. Focus and attention switches to the Elgon cup against Kenya” Namugga added.

Faith Namugga being interviewed by the media Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Meanwhile, 10,000m Olympic silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei won the athletics accolade.

Chepetegi was picked ahead of Jacob Kiplimo alongside 800m and 1500m Olympic semifinalist Winnie Nanyondo.

Athlete representative on the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Ali Ngaimoko received the accolade on behalf of Cheptegei who is still in Japan for the 5000 metre race.

The crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba were rewarded unopposed for the best in the motorsport catergory for finishing third in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) rally of Tanzania.

Uganda National basketball player Arthur Kaluma took home the basketball award ahead of Eric Rwahire and Ishmail Wainwright.

Ali Katumba, Yasin Nasser, Faith Namugga and Ali Ngoimoko show off the awards at Route 256 Restaurant on Monday Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

These awards were initiated way back in 2018 as a means to recognize and reward sporting excellence.

They are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency and bankrolled by betting firm Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Restaurant.

Isaac Mukasa, the Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director congratulated the different winners as he lauded the sponsors.

Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency addressing the media at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala

“I want to thank the sportsmen and women for the effort put in the various games played. In the same spirit, I would like to appreciate our sponsors for the commendable task of bankrolling these awards” Mukasa disclosed.

Fortebet brand ambassador Alex Muhangi graced the awards.

The awarding for the best in August 2021 will be held at the start of September.