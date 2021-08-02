The Real Stars Sports Agency is back with the monthly awards, bankrolled by Fortebet among other partners.

Personalities from the fields of Athletics, Rugby, Basketball and Motorsport will be crowned on Monday, 2nd August 2021 at Route 255 Restaurant, Kampala in Lugogo.

These sports icons are being rewarded for the hard toiled sweat, a means to reward excellence and success as confessed by the Executive Director, Isaac Mukasa.

“The Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards are back on Monday to reward those who excelled in the month of July 2021. We are happy to have these awards backs and special thanks to the sponsors as well as those sports personalities who are actively involved in the games. Also, kudos to the sports federations that organise them and the media for the publicity” Mukasa disclosed.

Uganda’s sensational long distance duo of Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo alongside 800m and 1500m Olympic semifinalist Winnie Nanyondo will battle for the July gong.

Cheptegei won silver in the 10000m race at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic games ahead of Kiplimo in a slower race.

Ethiopian Barega ahead of Uganda’s duo of Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo

Jacob Kiplimo

The duo of Cheptegei and Kiplimo ended Uganda’s nine year wait for an Olympic medal.

Nanyondo came close to securing a place in the 800m global games final despite a spirited performance last Saturday.

Uganda Basketball male team (Silverbacks) players of Arthur Kaluma, Eric Rwahire and Ishmail Wainwright are nominated in the basketball segment.

Kaluma scored 20 points as the Silverbacks qualified to the Afrobasket championship.

Arthur Kaluma

Uganda Rugby Cranes star Adrian Kasiito faces two female rugby players, Lady Cranes’ Faith Namugga and skipper Peace Lekuru for the rugby gong.

Peace Lekuru breaks away Credit: John Batanudde

The crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba are unopposed for the best Rally Driver of the month.

The crew represented Uganda at the World Rally Championship held in Tanzania and returned a podium finish with a third place performance.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba during a competitive race Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Besides the headline sponsor Fortbet, these awards are powered by Canaan Soda and Jude Color Solutions.