BUL Football Club has announced the full technical team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Alex Isabirye who extended his contract is manager until 2023 (unless otherwise).

Richard Kasule Bakabulindi is first assistant. Former academy coach Daniel Kabale is second assistant and James Magala as the third assistant coach.

Former Uganda Cranes international Noah “Babadi” Kasule is fitness coach.

Kenneth Magada is the goalkeeping whilst club legend Patrick Crespo Asiku, arguably the club’s highest top scorer of all seasons is the chief scout.

Asiku retired from the beautiful game last year after guiding Gadaffi Football Club from the regional league to the FUFA Big League (third division).

Patrick Asiku bid farewell to active football in 2020. He is now chief scout at BUL Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Isabirye anticipates to win matches that will replicate into trophies if followed to the dot.

He told the club media that this time round, the club and himself have the same objectives.

I am happy to sign a permanent contract with BUL Football Club for the second time. I was here for one season and matched away because the club and I had different ambitions then, but fortunately for this time, our objectives are the same. I have come to stay now that we are reading from the same page and I will work so hard to see that this togetherness yields success. I have won trophies at my previous clubs. We expect to win matches during my stay here and if we do so, trophies will come Alex Isabirye, BUL Football Club Head coach

Head coach Alex Isabirye signs the employment contract as BUL CEO Ahmed Kongola keeps a keen eye (Credit: BUL FC Media)

BUL chief executive officer (CEO) Ahmed Kongola pledged ultimate support to the new technical team as he anticipates to perform well in the coming season compared to this season.

We have unveiled new staff that will be headed by the new team manager, Alex Isabirye and with the backroom staff he has keenly selected, we expect BUL FC to perform well unlike last season where we struggled a lot. The management pledges total support to the team to make sure that we win something. Ahmed Kongola, BUL FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Richard Kasule Bakabulindi holds the ball during his official unveiling at BUL Football Club (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Alex Isabirye shows off the treasured BUL Football Club shirt (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Isabirye,, a CAF “A” licensed tactician replaced Arthur Kyesimira.

This is his second stint at the Eastern Giants after serving the club between 2015 and 2016 in a similar role.

Last season, BUL completed in the 11th position with 33 points. Joseph Ssemujju was their top marksman with 11 goals with Deogracious Ojok and Simon Peter Oketch following on 7 goals apiece.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup which was halted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club has so far confirmed the exit of eight players and has undertaken a massive recruitment of players from the other clubs, including their sworn traditional rivals, Busoga United.