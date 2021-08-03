Uganda will have three athletes on the starting line of the Men’s 5000m final on Friday, August 6 at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is after Oscar Chelimo, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo qualified for the medal event on Tuesday.

Chelimo, running his first race at the games, paced himself well and switched the gears over the final kilometer and posted 13:39.07 to finish fourth in a relatively slower Heat 1 while his compatriots competed in Heat 2.

Kiplimo and Cheptegei were micro-seconds apart finishing fourth and fifth respectively in a fast-paced Heat 2.

The 10000m medalists switched their pace in intervals with Cheptegei twice leading the pack through a kilometer. On both occasions, Kiplimo whose peak was third at the 2000m mark, was never far behind.

Kiplimo posted 13:30.40 while the world record holder over the distance Cheptegei posted 13:40.61.

The final is scheduled for Friday at 3:00pm (East African Time).