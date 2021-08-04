2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup (Group A):

Wednesday, 4th August: Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi) Vs Express (Uganda) – 4 PM

Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium (4 PM)

Express seek for a semi-final slot in the on-going CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania.

The Red Eagles, fresh from the 1-0 win over South Sudan’s Atlabara on Monday return to action on Wednesday against the Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi.

Striker Erick Kenzo Kambale scored the lone strike (via a penalty kick) in the Express victory on Monday.

Erick Kenzo Kambale stretches to control the ball against South Sudan’s Atlabara (Credit: Express FC Media)

The reigning Uganda Premier League champions however completed the game with a man less with the sending off of midfielder Abel Eturude.

Therefore, against Nyasa Big Bullets, head coach Wasswa Bbosa will look for another alternative to mend the gap.

Victory for Express will see them through to the semi-finals.

“We have since improved on the fitness levels and we eye victory to make it to the semi-finals. We are go to go” Bbosa disclosed as quoted by the club website.

Attacker Joseph Akandwanaho, who made his debut at the club against Atlabara is optimistic he will improve as a player in the coming game.

“I am very happy that I made my debut at the club on Monday. I want to improve as a person with an assist or a goal. I want to make it any time I get an opportunity. We are ready for the Nyasa Big Bullets” Akandwanaho attested to the club media.

Express’ Joseph Akandwanaho through the paces during the last training on Tuesday (Credit: Express FC Media)

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, another debutant against Atlabara is also expected to carry on the mantle.

The rest of the team that started could maintain their respective slots with Akandwanaho coming in for the suspended Eturude.

Tanzania referee Sassi Ally will be the center referee. He will be assisted by comrades Frank Komba and Mkono Moh as first and second assistant referees respectively.

South Sudan’s Ring Malong is the reserve official as Brian Miiro Nsubuga is the referee assessor.

Meanwhile, Atlabara will take on Young Africans in the second game on the evening, kicking off at 7 PM; to be officiated by Uganda’s William Oloya as center referee.

Oloya will be assisted by fellow countryman Ronald Katenya (first assistant) and Burundi’s Desire Nkurunziza (assistant referee 2).

Another Burundian Georges Gatogato is reserve referee.

Match Officials: