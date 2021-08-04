SC Villa have completed the signing of Hippos defender Kenneth Semakula from Bul FC.

The highly rated youngster has signed a three year contract with the Jogoos that will keep him at the club until 2024

Semakula spent just one season at the Jinja based club after joining them from city rivals Busoga United last season.

He becomes the first official signing at Villa Park as the club intends to build a squad that will be competitive next season.

“Central Defender Kenneth Semakula has put pen to paper to a three-year deal to keep him at Villa Park up to 2024,” read a statement on the club website.

At the record league champions, Semakula joins fellow teammate on the U-20 national team Gavin Kizito and is seen as a direct replacement for departed skipper Asuman Alishe.

He was part of the U-20 side that reached the Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania early this year.