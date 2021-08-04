Sadick Sempigi has made a decision to depart Mbarara City Football Club for greener pastures.

The CAF “B” licenced confirmed the development to Kawowo Sports on Wednesday, 4th August 2021.

He cited differences in aspirations and goals between the parties (himself and Mbarara City) for the decision.

“I have made the decision to resign from my role as assistant coach at Mbarara City Football Club. It looks like the club (Mbarara City) has bigger dreams than the one I personally have” Sempigi disclosed.

Sadick Sempigi talks to Innocent Wafula before being introduced during a Mbarara City home duel at Kakyeka Stadium.

Sempigi has been assistant coach to Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who is also on the exit door at the club after being confirmed as Uganda Cranes assistant coach to Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

By virtue of his status as assistant coach, Mbabazi was tasked to leave local club business coaching roles.

Sempigi was serving his second term in office at the club having earlier worked under Brian Ssenyondo.

Ssenyondo has since signed a deal at army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Mbarara City public relations officer Arnold Musabe is yet to confirm the resignation of Sempigi.

“I am yet to find out from the chief executive officer (CEO) about the resignation of Mr. Sadick Sempigi nor seen the letter of resignation myself” the PRO stated.

Sempigi had been tipped to take the Mbarara City head coach role alongside other candidates.