Winnie Nanyondo will compete for gold in Women’s 1500m on Friday, August 6 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nanyondo finished fourth in the second semifinal on Wednesday to qualify for the medal race. She posted 4:01.64, slashing off a second from her opening round performance.

At the final, she is joined by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands who won the semifinal as well as Laura Muir of Great Britain and Australia’s Linden Hall as well as Marta Perez of Spain who ran a personal best of 4:01.69.

Gold medal favourite Faith Kipyegon of Kenya topped the fast-paced first semifinal followed by Freweyni Gebreezibeher of Ethiopia.

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (Canada), Jesica Hull (Australia), Nazomi Tanaka (Japan), Elinor Purrier St. Pierre (USA) and Kristiina Mäki (Czech Republic) will also be on the starting line.

The Women’s 1500m final is scheduled for Friday, August 6 at 3:50pm (East African Time).