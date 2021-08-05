The FIBA Africa U16 Men’s and Women’s Championship will tip-off on Friday, August 6 in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) has confirmed that U16 Uganda National Teams (Boys and Girls) will take part in the co-currently organized tournament.

The boys have been undergoing non-residential training at Makerere University under coach Ronnie Mutebi while the girls had a residential camp at African Bible University in Lubowa overseen by Roger Sserunyigo and Ali Mavita.

The sides left for Cairo on Thursday and they will need to finish among the top teams to qualify for the FIBA Africa U17 Championships due in 2022.

Five private companies supported the federation to make participation in this year’s championship a reality for the youngsters.

Uganda’s U16 girls finished 5th in 2019 during the tournament played at Amahoro in Kigali, Rwanda. Maria Najjuma who averaged nearly 18 points and 28 rebounds a game was Uganda’s best player and made the tournament all-star five.

The Teams

Girls: Mary Priscilla Nambogo, Sarah Namale, Bernadette Babirye Nalweyiso, Zoe Atek, Mariam Namukwaya, Christine Namyalo, Saima Christine, Elisha Tashobya, Elisa Mulungi, Gertrude Nyamutoro, Sharon Lamwaka, Immaculate Adongpiny

Coaches – Roger Sserunyigo and Ali Mavita

Boys: Favour Siima Birungi, Mathew Kisakye, Joel Muwonge, Emmanuel Omara, Brighton Galiwango, Fahad Ssempebwa, Yuhi Rukikare, Dada Benedict Olusegun, Ethan Bulenzi, Clarence Ssekawu Mayengo

Coach – Ronnie Mutebi

Officials