Following the relax of the national lockdown restrictions by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has released the detailed road map to the resumption of football.

Football is expected to systematically return as early as 15th August 2021 with the FUFA Big League play offs.

Kataka defends a set piece against Gaddafi at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe. Gaddafi takes on Nyamityobora in the play offs

In the same vein, the tentative date for the kick of the Uganda Premier League was also confirmed as 20th October 2021.

For the second year in a row, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will hold the promotional playoffs for the Big League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District.

This year’s playoffs will played between 15th to 17th August 2021 involving Proline, Nyamityobora, Gaddafi and Blacks Power.

Former UPL side Nyamityobora will battle Jinja’s Gaddafi in one of the semifinals.

During the second semi-final, Bukedea’s Blacks Power shall take on another top flight entity, Proline.

Then, the winner of the respective two semifinals will lock horns in the finale to decide the 16th club to the UPL, joining other promoted clubs as Tooro United and Arua Hill.

13th September 2021 is ear marked for the draft of the league fixtures.

Between 15th to 30th September 2021, the official pre-season tournament (Pilsner Super 8) will be held.

20th September 2021 will be the release of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures.

The league kickoff is expected to be on 15th October 2021.

The national lockdown was relaxed after the 42 days following the severe second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, out-door sports is allowed with no fans, following strict standard operating procedures as regular testing, wearing face masks, hand washing, sanitizing and physical social distancing.